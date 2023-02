A care home will hold a free family event for Easter.

The Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, is inviting families to an Easter fun day on Saturday, April 8.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, competitions, prizes on offer and much more.

The Richard House Care Home in Grantham will be holding an Easter fun day for families. (62562257)

The event is free to attend.

The day will begin at 11am and end at 3pm.