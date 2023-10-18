A Grantham care home will host an autumn fayre next week.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, will be hosting its fayre on Tuesday, October 31, from 11am until 3.30pm.

There will be a variety of activities, including stalls featuring cider tasting, cake stalls and a tombola, and also musical entertainment from 2.30pm.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the care home, said: “Staff at Maple Leaf are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community.

“I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our autumn fayre, which I’m sure will be a real treat for everyone.

“It’s a great time to visit the home and ask questions, but also just to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”

Visitors will also be provided with refreshments by the home’s hospitality team.

Maple Leaf Lodge is in Beacon Lane, Grantham.