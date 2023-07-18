Richard House Care Home in Grantham to host open day with sweet treats on offer
Published: 10:00, 18 July 2023
A Grantham care home will be holding an open day later this week, with some sweet treats on offer.
Richard House Care Home will be holding its open day on Friday, July 21, at 3pm.
The open day gives people a chance to look around the care home and meet the staff.
There will also be free sweets and fizzy drinks on offer as the open day is “candy land” themed.
Richard House is in Gorse Road, Grantham.