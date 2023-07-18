Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Richard House Care Home in Grantham to host open day with sweet treats on offer

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 18 July 2023

A Grantham care home will be holding an open day later this week, with some sweet treats on offer.

Richard House Care Home will be holding its open day on Friday, July 21, at 3pm.

The open day gives people a chance to look around the care home and meet the staff.

Richard House, in Grantham, will be hosting a 'candy land' inspired theme day.
Richard House, in Grantham, will be hosting a 'candy land' inspired theme day.

There will also be free sweets and fizzy drinks on offer as the open day is “candy land” themed.

Richard House is in Gorse Road, Grantham.

Events Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE