A Grantham care home will be holding an open day later this week, with some sweet treats on offer.

Richard House Care Home will be holding its open day on Friday, July 21, at 3pm.

The open day gives people a chance to look around the care home and meet the staff.

Richard House, in Grantham, will be hosting a 'candy land' inspired theme day.

There will also be free sweets and fizzy drinks on offer as the open day is “candy land” themed.

Richard House is in Gorse Road, Grantham.