A care home will be hosting a quiz night next month.

Richard House, in Gorse Road, will be hosting the quiz night on Saturday, July 1, from 7pm until 10.30pm.

All money raised will be put towards a day out for the residents.

On the quiz poster it said: “Do you have what it takes to be the ultimate quiz champion?

“Then, gather your friends and join us for quiz night at Richard House Care Home.”

Alongside the quiz, there will also be drinks available, horse racing, a raffle and a disco.

People can buy tickets by contacting Anita Asken, Richard House activities coordinator.

Anita will also be able to get the tickets to people.