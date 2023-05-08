A Grantham care home has undergone a major refurbishment.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Lane, has been transformed with a smart new café area and new spa bathrooms.

This is after Barchester Healthcare, who runs the care home, provided investment for the refurbishment.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, has undergone a major refurbishment.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at Maple Leaf, said: “The home is looking better than ever after the recent investment.

“The new appearance of the home has been carefully considered down to the little details, and has been designed with the residents in mind.

“The bright new reception area has given the home a fresh and elegant feel.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, has undergone a major refurbishment.

“The lounge areas are simply stunning, and ideal for socialising as well as accommodating the home’s many daily activities.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing the wonderful new interior to members of our community so please do give us a call if you’d like to book a show round, everyone is welcome.”

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, has undergone a major refurbishment.

Other improvements made to the home include the communal areas have been completely refurbished with new flooring, furniture and décor.

More comfortable seating has been placed in the areas and new bedrooms have also been created and fully refurbished, including new en-suite bathrooms.

The refurbishment provides an impressive new environment for residents and visitors to enjoy.