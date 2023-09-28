A Grantham care home welcomed a furry friend to visit the residents and staff.

To mark the end of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Lane, welcomed therapy dog Dylan to the home.

Residents enjoyed the visit from Dylan, with many of them petting and feeding him.

Residents were excited to see Dylan

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the home, said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that Dylan came to visit.

“It was brilliant to be able to ask his handler questions about working with Dylan and what it is like to look after him.

“We loved hearing all about his hilarious antics and tricks he gets up to.”

A resident with therapy dog Dylan

A company representative from PAT Therapy Dogs said Dylan had a “wonderful afternoon”.

They added: “I don’t think he’s ever had so much attention!

“It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit, I think it is fair to say Dylan has a new fan club!”