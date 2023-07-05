Residents and staff at a care home welcomed a PCSO to the home to talk to them.

PCSO Jack Mawer spoke to the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home community about his time in the force and the daily routine he faces.

Jack also gave residents a run through of his force equipment and also treated the audience to a look inside the police car, complete with a siren demonstration.

PCSO Jack Mawer visited the residents of Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager of the care home, said: “We are so grateful to PCSO Jack for visiting us at the home today, our residents and members of the wider community really enjoyed listening to what he had to say.”

The care home is currently opening its doors to those who work in the emergency services as their way of saying thank you.

PCSO Jack Mawer talked to the residents about his experience in the force.

The residents had a chance to look at police equipment.

The residents also got a chance to look into a police car.

They are offering tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit to local service workers who drop in.

These will be free of charge.