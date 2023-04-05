A Grantham care home has welcomed some new additions.

Staff and residents at the Royal Windsor Care Home, in Harlaxton Road, have welcomed some chicks as they awaited for their eggs to hatch.

Jess Taylor, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "A couple of our residents had chickens in their childhood and a few also come from farming backgrounds.

"It’s been lovely to see them reminisce and it's brought back lots of memories.

"They have been sitting and watching them for hours and are absolutely mesmerised! One of our residents said she’s waited 85 years to witness a live birth."

Tomorrow (Thursday), the care home will also be holding a raffle, with a large Easter egg as the prize.

All money raised from the raffle will be donated to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, a charity the residents chose.