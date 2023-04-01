Staff and care home residents have been busy hiding Easter eggs for a local school to find.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Lane, welcomed children from St Mary's Primary School, in Sandon Close, to take part in the Easter egg hunt.

A spokesperson for the care home said: "Resident Ron started off the hunt by handing out bags to the children to collect their treats in.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home welcomed children from St Mary's School for an Easter egg hunt. (63300151)

"Chocolate eggs and paper eggs were hidden in our garden and the children were left to go and hunt for them.

"Resident Roger was waiting at the end as they traded in their paper eggs for a bag of goodies. Before they went resident Jaqueline had a lucky dip box for the children.

"Residents looked out their windows as they ran around searching. It was a lovely morning and it was wonderful to see the children having fun and enjoying themselves."

Maple Leaf is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK's largest care providers.