The staff and residents at a care home in Grantham invited schoolchildren to the home to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Children from the Harrowby Infants Church of England School participated in a morning of activities at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home.

This year is the year of the rabbit, and the children helped the residents to make lanterns to hang in their windows and also brought in rabbit shaped biscuits for them to enjoy.

Resident Slyvia with children from the Harrowby Infant school. (61995686)

Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at the care home, said: "It is amazing to see how much joy children bring to our residents. Fun was had by both generations."

The morning was full of "smiles and laughter", Courtney added.

Resident Ivy with children from the Harrowby Infant school. (61995629)

Resident Ivy said: "A person born in the Year of the rabbit is said to be kind, confident and strong.

"The children were so polite and kind and made our morning."

Resident Frank with children from the Harrowby Infant school. (61995634)

Maple Leaf Lodge Care home is run by Barchester Healthcare and is found on Beacon Lane in Grantham.