A care home has beat 43 other care homes to win a top prize in an annual gardening competition.

Gregory House, in Welby Gardens, has won the Best Overall Gardens in the Trust in Bloom competition 2023.

The annual gardening competition is run by the Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), which oversees the care home.

Gregory House residents and Marie, home manager, with local plant donations.

Marie Young, home manager of Gregory House, said: “The support we received from our neighbours, family members and the wider community was truly fantastic.

“I was slightly taken aback with the result, but ultimately delighted and extremely proud of the whole team for winning this accolade.

The Gregory House team and resident with Dan Hayes and their Trust in Bloom certificate.

“Our special thanks go to local supporters: Sainsburys, Wickes, B&Q, Roxley Market Garden, MKM building supplies, Longwaters, Lawless Civils, Geo Quarries, Grantham Tree Surgeon, Hollis Road Garden Centre, Simon from Outwood, the Garden Yard, and the wonderful team from Adult Day Break at Grantham College.”

The care home came top in four competition categories, including Vegetable Garden, Home Garden, Hanging Garden and Balcony Garden.

It also received special commendations for the Biggest Transformation, Creativity and Enthusiasm, Long term vision and ambition.

Signage in the Gregory House garden

Activities Co-ordinator Ashleigh Pinder was commended for Community Relations and resident Ute Borkertas was recognised for her participation.

Judges of the competition praised Gregory House for its community and resident involvement.

Gregory House’s entry had several zones including a sensory area, zen garden, country garden and a rockery.

The home’s wildlife garden in its courtyard makes excellent use of space and design with hedgehog boxes, bug homes, space for compost making, a small pond and bird boxes.

After the competition launched, Ashleigh called upon Ute and staff to make a plan.

Residents making up the hanging baskets.

Many ideas were suggested and the home then worked in teams to split the garden into different areas.

Ute wanted to recreate a windmill that was handmade by her late husband.

Szilvia Szucs, a Gregory House carer, contacted people on social media to see if they would help with the project.

She said: “I was overwhelmed by the amount of people and companies that got back to me wanting to help. We wanted to do this for our residents and it’s wonderful to have the areas inspired by them for everyone now to enjoy.”

Dan Hayes, OSJCT Chief Executive and Trust in Bloom Judge, also said: “To have been so ambitious and to have achieved such a stunning outcome against every category is superb.

“The pure ambition of this project, and the fact that it delivered hugely, is a credit to the whole team, and the supporting community.”