A care home worker has received a coveted award.

Carol Doncaster, from Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham, has been crowned Hospitality Champion for the North Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2023.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate staff who go the extra mile to care for the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 252 care homes and private hospitals across the UK.

Carol Doncaster.

Carol said: “I am absolutely delighted I have won this award in the north division, not only for myself but for the team and residents.”

As the winner, Carol is now through to the national finals where the overall winner is decided.

She will join other winners from across the UK at an awards event in October to celebrate their achievements and find out the results.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at Maple Leaf, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Carol. We are so proud of her.

“Carol has shown great commitment and support to the whole team. Carol always works above and beyond and ensures everything is done at a high standard.

“Carol is always involved with events within the home, always dressing up and having fun with our residents while never forgetting the standards that are expected of her.

“Carol’s work ethic is shown through recent reports, internal and external visits, she is also our infection control champion in the home.”