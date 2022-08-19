A staff member from Barchester Healthcare's Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham will be tackling a famous half marathon for charity.

Alison Bradley, who is the care home's activities coordinator, will be running the 13.1 mile half marathon in the Great North Run on Sunday, September 11.

She will be raising money for Barchester's charitable foundation.

Alison Maple will be running the Great North Run for charity on September 11. Credit: Barchester (58753091)

Alison said: "It is going to be tough. I have only been running for about a year but I wanted to challenge myself and I’m really excited to take part - I’m hoping to raise lots of money for the foundation.

"I know all the staff, residents and relatives at Maple Leaf Lodge are behind me and their support plus the money I’m raising will help me get round the course!"

Alison has worked at the care home for 13 years, and she is no stranger to fundraising challenges as she has completed lots of different events for various charities over the years, but this is her first ever half marathon.

The Barchester Charitable foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problem by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities.

If you like to donate to Alison's effort, you can do it at greatnorthrun.enthuse.com/pf/alison-bradley-6622d.

The half marathon begins in Newcastle upon Tyne where thousands of runners will make their way over the iconic Tyne Bridge.