A member of staff at a care home has been given an award after nominations from residents and co-workers.

Karen Olivant, activities coordinator at Newton House Care Home in Barrowby Road, Grantham, has been honoured for her work with an award.

After receiving many nominations from residents, family members, co-workers and entertainers that have visited the home, Karen was named Activities Coordinator of the Year in the Barchester Care Awards, the company that runs Newton House.

Karen Olivant has won Activities Coordinator of the Year. (58798134)

Karen, who has worked at Newton House since 2017, won the title for the central division, going up against 79 homes.

As a result, she has now advanced to the National awards which will be held in Manchester in October 2022 and will be up against the three other divisional winners from the rest of the UK.

Karen was promoted to head of activities last year.

Sabrina Le-Good, part of the activities team at Newton House, said: "Karen is a very well loved member of staff by both residents and colleagues and we are all very proud of her."