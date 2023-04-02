Two Grantham care homes have been voted as one of the top 20 in the region.

Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, and Gregory House, in Welby Gardens, have been chosen by residents and their families as top 20 care home's in the East Midlands.

There are 1,418 care homes in the East Midlands and the top 20 will receive an award from carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading reviews guide to care homes.

Richard House Care Home in Grantham has been voted as one of the top 20 in the East Midlands. (63312897)

A spokesperson for Richard House said: "We are so proud and excited to have been awarded top 20 on carehome.co.uk, it means so much to us all at Richard House.

"Our team work extremely hard to provide a home from home experience for all our residents.

"The amazing reviews that have been written by residents, families and friends gives us the confidence that we are providing wonderful care whilst improving the well-being and happiness of our residents."

Gregory House is "delighted to be recognised" as a top 20 care home in the region.

Anna Lewkowicz, home manager at Gregory House, said: "It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our whole team, including our kitchen and housekeeping teams, the handyman, those who work in the office, the carers and our busy Activities Coordinator.

“Everyone at Gregory House works with love, passion and happiness. We encourage feedback and we are quick to address change, and to do things differently to suit our residents’ needs.

"We always remember that it’s their home, and we feel very strongly about running Gregory House as a family home."

The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2023 are based on over 93,500 reviews received from residents and their family and friends.

The homes were rated on overall standard, facilities, care and support, cleanliness, treated with dignity, food and drink, staff, activities, management, safety and security, rooms and value for money.