An agency which provides personal care to people in their own homes has maintained its overall good rating after its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Homecare Helpline, based in Folkingham and run by Compleat Care (UK), looks after 43 people in Stamford, Grantham, Sleaford and surrounding villages.

In its first inspection since March 2019, the service was again rated good in both key questions - is the service safe and well-led?