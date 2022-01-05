A care worker has celebrated working in the care sector for 25 years.

Pat Andrews was surprised by her colleagues at Red Court Care Community, Grantham, with a bouquet of flowers and a number of gifts to celebrate the milestone.

Over the years, Pat has worked as a laundry assistant, housekeeper, and cook, assisting residents needs whenever and wherever she can.

Pat Andrews with colleagues at Red Court Care (54066803)

Pat, currently working in the housekeeping department, said: "I cannot believe I’m celebrating 25 whole years in care.

"I have absolutely loved working in the care sector, I’ve seen and learned so much in my experience and I would like to thank Red Court for being such a warm and inclusive environment to work in.

"Working through Covid has been very difficult but together we’ve managed as a team; The thing about working in care is that we’re together every day which makes our bond much stronger, but we cannot forget about both the happy and sad times we go through too.

Pat Andrews and Lin Amos (54066800)

"It’s a career I’m glad I’ve chosen because no matter what role I’m doing, I am making a positive difference to someone’s life. I’m grateful I fell into care, and I’d like to thank everyone for their kindness and generosity, the gifts were beautiful."

Lin Amos, general manager at Red Court Care Community, added: "Pat has been an integral part of our team and we are extremely lucky that she’s chosen to stay with us for 25 years, this really is dedication and we’d be lost without her commitment.

"I’d personally like to thank Pat for her hard work and how she brings so much joy and energy to everything she does for Red Court. She really is a fantastic asset to the home, and I can’t wait to work alongside her for many more years to come."

If you are interested in a career with Red Court enquiries can be sent to Lin Amos or Lesley Burton at lesleyburton@redhomes.com.