Careers help offered virtually as universal credit claimants rise in South Kesteven

Several career events and workshops will be available to people virtually, as the number of universal credit claimants increase.

As of October 8, there were 10,866 universal credit claimants in South Kesteven, rising by 71 since September 10.

Across the UK, 5.7 million people on Universal Credit, an increase of 2 per cent from the previous month.

There are currently vacancies at the Grantham Jobcentre, including labouring, care working and joinery jobs.

To help combat this rise, a Greater Lincolnshire Careers Fair will take place virtually today (November 11) between midday and 3pm.

The careers fair will be the first of its kind, with one taking place every month going forward, and will bring together job seekers and employers in the county to give people a chance to see what job opportunities are available and receive career advice.

The NHS will also be running an online insight into health and care careers on December 5 and 6 between 9am and 5pm.

As well as this, Jobcentre Plus has teamed up with Google Digital Garage to offer two hour-long online Mentoring Circle webinars to jobcentres, which help people to find their career goals and teach what makes a great CV and cover letter.

To find out more about the jobs fair, visit greaterlincsjobsfair.co.uk