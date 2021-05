A bin fire broke out last night after someone failed to properly discard some smoking materials.

At 9.56pm yesterday (May 17), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attended a blaze on Church Street, Grantham.

The fire was caused by carelessly discarded smoking materials.

Firefighters were called to an incident. (43247506)

A water back pack was used by the attending crew to extinguish the blaze.