A Grantham carer has received an award for her hard work and dedication at a care home.

Dedicated carer Nikki Davis received a Long Service Award at a celebration with colleagues and the residents at Gregory House care home on Welby Gardens.

The award recognises Nikki’s hard work and dedication over the last 15 years, since joining The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) in August 2006.

Nikki Davis received a Long Service Award for her work at Gregory House care home. (51700996)

Care runs in the family for Nikki, who was inspired to become a carer by her parents who also work in care, at one time running a small care home themselves.

Nikki said: “I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else. I love my job; the residents are my extended family and I get huge job satisfaction from working at Gregory House.

“My priority is the wellbeing of our residents and I hope to continue looking after the older generation for many years to come.”

One of the reasons that Nikki cherishes her work in care, is a good work and life balance.

She also enjoys making residents feel extra special on their birthdays, helping them to choose a party dress and organising a celebration at the home.

Nikki continued: “We often have social events at Gregory House, which I love getting involved in and seeing our residents singing and dancing.”

Home manager, Anna Lewkowicz, said: “Nikki is a valued member of the Gregory House team, she has a great relationship with the residents and staff alike and always goes the extra mile.

"A big thank you to Nikki for her continued dedication.”

As well as Nikki, several other people at the care home have also been recognised for their dedication and commitment to elderly care this year.

Handyperson Andrew Saunders received his five years’ Long Service Award and night carers, Carol Jarvis and Kerena Carter completed 10 and 15 years’ long service with the Trust respectively.