A Grantham care home made their elderly residents feel extra special during the heavy snowfall at the weekend.

When a resident at Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, said she was “craving proper fish and chips” from her favourite chippy last Saturday, staff jumped into action.

Despite it snowing heavily across Grantham, activities co-ordinator Lisa Kitt braved the weather to make her way to Wellies Fish and Chip Shop, on Huntingtower Road, to purchase a traditional fish and chips meal.

As the snow continued to fall throughout the afternoon, fellow resident Derek wanted to feel the snowflakes, so the care home staff wrapped him up and took him outside in a wheelchair.

Activities co-ordinator Karen Olivant said: “The residents were buzzing when it started snowing and we always do what we can to make each day special. We hold a residents meeting each month to discuss which activities they most enjoyed doing that month and other activities that they would still like to do.”

David Wells, owner of Wellies, was delighted to be able to grant the request. He said: “We’re chuffed that the resident loves Wellies fish and chips and that the hard-working staff at the care home are prepared to make the effort to come and fetch them from us, especially in the snow.

“Before Covid-19 we used to supply several care homes with fish and chips. Hopefully we will soon be able to restart this service soon.

“But fornow, we are continuing to operate successfully and have safety measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.”