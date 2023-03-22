A Grantham carer is an award finalist.

Rebecca Satheeskumar, who works at Gregory House, in Welby Gardens, is a finalist in the Residential Care category of the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA) awards.

She will attending the gala award evening on March 30 at The Double Tree by Hilton, in Lincoln.

Rebecca Satheeskumar, who works at Gregory House in Grantham. (63122155)

Rebecca, who has worked at Gregory House since 2018, said: "I am honoured to have been nominated for this award and represent the wonderful team at Gregory House."

After looking after her uncle when she was a teenager, Rebecca became inspired to work in social care.

She added: "Caring is all I have ever wanted to do. I love being a carer.

"Being able to make a difference to other peoples’ lives gives me a great sense of satisfaction. One day I hope to pursue my ambition to become a nurse."

Anna Lewkowicz, Gregory House home manager, believes Rebecca is a "great asset" to the home.

She said: "[She] always going above and beyond, often staying late to get the job done.

"We are extremely proud that she has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to her work in social care and to those living and working at the trust."

Rebecca finds working with older people very rewarding.

She concluded: "It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be part of the residents’ lives. I really enjoy getting to know each resident and hearing about their life stories.

"I like to think that the residents see me as not just a carer, but also a friend."

Gregory House is overseen by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT)