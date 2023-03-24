Home   News   Article

Grantham carer admits fraud after paying more than £2,500 belonging to man in her care into her bank account

By Graham Newton
Published: 12:00, 24 March 2023

A carer has been convicted after pleading guilty to fraudulently taking more than £2,500 from a man in her care.

Sharni Brightmore, aged 30, of Rycroft Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates' Court to fraud by abuse of position.

She admitted that while caring for a man in Grantham she paid cheques to the value of £2,590 from his bank account into her account for her own gain between March 1, 2020, and December 8, 2021.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)
Brightmore was handed a community order and must undertake 80 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation of £1,602.75.

She was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £114.

