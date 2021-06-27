A carer has started a yoga business after training to become an instructor.

Rachel Metcalfe, from Barkston, launched Daisy Chain Yoga upon completing her teacher training, and has been running classes alongside her job as a carer in the community.

The 51-year-old delivered her classes as a trainee teacher via Zoom, but now hosts weekly classes in three venues, including Barrowby Reading Rooms on Wednesday and Friday evenings, Barkston and Syston Village Hall on Sunday mornings and The Railway Club in Grantham on Monday evenings. Each session costs £7.

Rachel said: “I have been a self employed carer in the community for about 16 years which I still do today and I am now very excited to embrace my new found love of yoga, a totally unexpected change from the normal energetic life I usually lead with running, aerobics and abseiling for charity just some examples.”

As she continues working as a carer, Rachel has used the skills that she has learned from her yoga teacher training to help her elderly patients stay active.

She said: “I give them a few exercises to do. They actually do it, which is amazing. Obviously not rolling round the floor stretching and putting their legs behind their head.”

One of Rachel’s students. Lorna Taylor, was unable to walk 21 years ago due to ill health, but is “so proud” of her fitness nowadays.

Lorna said: “Rachel is enabling me to take my fitness further than I have ever thought possible. Her patience and faith in me enables me to follow her fabulous knowledge of yoga.”

Rachel named the business due to her personal passion for daisies, and the fact the flower symbolises a new beginning to her, as daisies remind her of her wedding day with husband Les.

Rachel added: “There’s loads of people who have supported me through my teacher training, I just need to get the business up and running.

“I would like to thank everyone that has supported me on my yoga journey.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.daisychain-yoga.co.uk/ or search for Daisy Chain Yoga on Facebook.