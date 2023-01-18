Tributes have been paid to a “very caring” former councillor.

Stephen Hewerdine, a former South Kesteven District Councillor, died last week.

He was elected to SKDC from 2003 to 2007, representing the Grantham Harrowby Ward.

Stephen Hewerdine, who recently passed away, sat at his late mother Doris' piano (61935616)

Stephen was in his fifties and had worked in the care sector, as well as volunteering his time at a local charity.

Scott Watson, who works at the Black Dog pub on Watergate, where Stephen lived for a time, said: “He was a lovely bloke. He always had something to say.”

Scott said that he and Stephen would often have debates.

He continued: “I’d look forward to him coming in. I knew I’d get some entertainment from talking to him for a bit.

“He wouldn’t always have a drink, sometimes he’d just pop in to say hello.

“I couldn’t say anything bad about him.

“It’s a shame. I’m sure he’ll be missed.”

David Vale, who was a friend of Stephen’s, said: “We’ll all miss him.

“He worked for a care company. He worked all hours.

“I’ve known him for ages. He used to volunteer with the PHAB Club (Physically Handicapped and Abled Bodies). He was definitely a very caring person.”

No funeral details have been released.