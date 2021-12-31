Caring for elderly and vulnerable adults looks set to push up council tax in Lincolnshire from April.

Lincolnshire County Council leaders will be asked to approve a three per cent council tax rise for adult social care when they meet on Wednesday.

The increase in income from tax-paying residents, if approved, would be ring-fenced for the purpose of looking after others.

A summary of Lincolnshire County Council's revenue budget

In a report to the council's executive members, officers estimate the rise will bring in £9.567m, while an assumed increase in council tax base (the number of people paying tax) will generate a further £4.982m.

Although not recommended at this stage, the officers estimate that if general council tax was raised by a further one per cent, it would generate £3.189m of additional income and create a surplus.

The report also outlines about £9.54m of savings next year, and nearly £25.59m by 2025/26.

Officers said this will be achieved in a number of ways including maximising working from home arrangements and smarter working, reducing administrative support posts, closing surplus buildings and cutting supplies, services and travel budgets.

The council is currently embroiled in an argument with the government’s Department for Transport in which it is calling for £12.3m taken from its highways budget to be reinstated – claiming thousands of potholes could be left unfilled and miles of road unrepaired if it doesn’t get the money.

If approved by Lincolnshire County Council's executive members on Wednesday, the budget will undergo a series of scrutiny committees and return to the executive before being approved by full council by the end of February.