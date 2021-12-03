A Grantham man had all of his hair shaved off to raise money for a cancer charity.

Carl Kasun, aged 28, decided to brave the shave for Cancer Research UK after the disease took the lives of both of his parents.

Joined by his friends from Anytime Gym earlier today (Friday), Carl had his head shaved by James Meadows at No.95 Barbershop on Westgate.

Before today's cut, the closest that Carl had been to a full headshave was a number one all over.

When asked why he had chosen to support Cancer Research, he said: "[Cancer] just affects a lot of people. It has hit my family hard."

Carl hopes to raise whatever he can to fight the disease, and seemed pleased with his new trim, although he added, "I'm going to be cold".

From left: Andrea Smith, Danny Smith, James Meadows, Charlotte Pickering, Taffy Jablonoski. Front: Carl Kasun (53492335)

To donate or find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carlscancercause

Carl before braving the shave. (53492350)

James Meadows gave Carl a trim at No.95 Barbershop. (53492347)

