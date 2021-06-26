Organisers of Grantham’s carnival are pressing ahead with plans for this summer’s event, in the hope that they are not derailed by a further delay to the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The popular carnival was pushed back from its usual June weekend date to Saturday, July 31, to be held in Wyndham Park – and minus the parade through the town.

It has been reduced to a single day instead of the usual two. Instead, Sunday, August 1 will see a ‘Thank You NHS’ concert in the park, organised by Grantham Rotarian Barry Phillips and supported by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group.

Carnival committee chairman Roy Wright told the Journal: “We will put our heart and soul into the carnival as usual.

“We’re trying to provide a form of entertainment and a way to bring people out of their houses, get a bit of fresh air and have some fun. We’re trying to ease our way back into some sort of normal living.”

Grantham Carnival 2021 will feature fairground rides, stalls, an entertainment arena featuring the Paws for Thoughts Canine Display Team and Dangerous Steve, who will showcase death-defying stunts – including a thrilling fire and chainsaw juggling finale.

There will also be demonstrations by Grantham School of Dancing and the Beth Cresswell School of Dance.

The usual classic car show will go ahead but in the top field of the park this year instead of in Queen Elizabeth Park, as it remains a Covid-19 testing station.

Vintage fire engines will be on show, courtesy of Lincolnshire Fire Aid.

A refreshments marquee will be set up offering hot and cold drinks, snacks and cakes at one end and a bar at the other. Social distancing is required in the marquee at all times.

The carnival, which is on from noon till 6pm, is supported by South Kesteven District Council.

The following day will see the park become the venue for a concert to honour NHS heroes and key workers who have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic. More on this in next week’s Journal.