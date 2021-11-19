The future of Grantham Carnival hangs in the balance after its devoted chairman stepped down after 36 years.

Roy Wright, chairman of Grantham Carnival and Events Group, has decided to retire after more than three decades at the helm.

He said he reluctantly came to his decision after being informed that the annual event, which is normally organised by the carnival and events group and part-funded by the council, would not receive any further financial support from a community fund.

Carnival organisers Sharon Evans and Roy Wright with Robert Tyler. (2609766)

Organisers secured a £5,000 grant from the community fund to enable this year’s carnival to go ahead after being forced to cancel last year’s event for the first time in 35 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after enquiring about possible funding for next year’s carnival, Roy said he’s been told that the group is not eligible to receive any further grants from the fund due to it being a one off payment.

Although a contribution towards the carnival will still be considered in the budget next March, Roy, whose partner Sharon Evans has been the carnival secretary for more than 30 years, said he feels it’s time to step down.

He said: “The carnival takes months of careful planning. It would be too short notice if we have to wait until March to find out if we will receive any financial backing. We’ve always managed to raise the rest of the funds we need but our major sources of income and funding opportunities have all dwindled. I’ve simply had enough now. It has truly kicked the stuffing out of me.

“I have spoken to the committee over the weekend to inform them of my decision. I have devoted 36 years of my life to the carnival and feel really sad that it has come to this.”

Roy’s departure could leave the future of the much-loved annual event in doubt.

Roy added: “Most people in Grantham enjoy it and it will become one more thing to vanish from the calender if it was to go. It’s the biggest of the community events in the town. Losing it would rip the heart out of Grantham.”

Grantham Journal editor Marie Bond has been part of the carnival committee for the past few years and thanked Roy and Sharon for their tireless efforts over the years. She said: “To organise such a big event is no small task and I’d like to thank Roy for his tireless efforts year after year. I’m honoured to have been on the carnival committee the past few years and I’ve seen first hand how much time and energy Roy and secretary Sharon put into it, not only the extensive planning in the months leading up to the carnival but over the weekend itself.

“The Journal is proud to have been a partner of the carnival, an event which is part of the fabric of the town. Many will have either taken part in or watched the parades, gone along with the family or even competed in the once - popular Carnival Princess competition. I hope someone comes forward to continue the tradition - Grantham without a carnival is such a sad prospect.”

Cabinet member for finance and waste services, councillor Adam Stokes, stated that support for Grantham Carnival would be considered at the budget next year.

He added: “SKDC’s 2022-23 Budget is at an early stage and any budget allocation to support the Grantham Carnival will be considered alongside other funding bids ahead of a decision by Council in March 2022. The payment made to Grantham Events in 2021 to support the carnival was a one-off Community Fund funding grant.”

Grantham Carnival was launched in 1985 and has grown in popularity over the years into the town’s largest community event, attracting thousands of visitors.

Taking place over two days in Wyndham Park, it usually hosts a parade of floats and performers through the town centre, and features arena acts, fairground rides, stalls and other attractions,

Roy is now focussing all his attention on his work as chairman of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, a charity that provides financial help for families with a disabled child, and opportunities for families to enjoy special experiences together.

Over the past 30 years, the charity has given countless grants to families in need of support, to pay for medical equipment, home adaptations, hospital travel costs and more.

More recently, trustees have organised trips and family fun days to give families a memorable day to remember. It relies on fund-raising activities and donations to be able to carry out the work it does.

Roy added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the people of Grantham for all their support over the years. It has really meant a lot to me.”