The loss of Grantham Carnival would “rip the heart” out of the town, say organisers, as a question mark hangs over the future of district council funding for the event.

In a document debated by the cabinet of South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday, on the setting of the budget for 2021/22, it refers to the “cessation of ongoing financial contribution” to the carnival, to instead be “redirected to meeting the costs of grass verge cutting costs”.

The news has come as a shock to carnival chairman Roy Wright, who says the committee relies on the annual £6,000 contribution towards helping put on the event.

He told the Journal: “Naturally, after having devoted 34 years of my life to the carnival I don’t want to see it stop.

“I’m disappointed, terribly disappointed, that [the council] hasn’t even chosen to discuss it with us and take the line that that’s it.

“I think for many reasons that the council should support the event. It’s the biggest of the community events in the town. I can’t make any sense out of what they are doing.”

He added: “Without that funding there will be no carnival.”

It has also thrown into question the future of other events organised by the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, including Christmas on the Green and St George’s Day celebrations.

Mr Wright said: “If the council will talk to me I will call for the funding to be reinstated.

“At one time or another every person in Grantham has been affected by the carnival for one reason or another.

“So many things have been lost from Grantham over the years, especially since the war, that we can’t afford to lose one more thing.

“Grantham is becoming a tumbleweed town. Losing the carnival would rip the heart out of Grantham.”

Mr Wright compared the £6,000 given towards the carnival each year to the £100,000 the cabinet was willing to underwrite for the unveiling of the statue of Margaret Thatcher.

The Journal asked SKDC whether it could promise to reinstate the funding once the event can go ahead following the pandemic, but it refused to do so.

Instead, the cabinet member for culture and visitor economy Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew said: “Members are having to make difficult financial decisions in order to provide a sustainable financial position, especially when taking into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is a lot of uncertainty over when and if large-scale public events can go ahead and the carnival, which is scheduled for June, falls into that category.”

A SKDC spokesperson said the local authority is “happy to advise the organisers on other possible funding sources”.

The budget, including the scrapping of funding for the carnival, will go before full council on March 1 for approval.