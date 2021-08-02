There were jubilant scenes as the hugely popular carnival returned to Grantham at the weekend.

Bumper crowds flocked to Wyndham Park on Saturday for the first day of the two-day event, packed with entertainment and music including fairground rides, stalls, an entertainment arena featuring the Paws for Thoughts Canine Display Team and Dangerous Steve, who showcased a variety of death-defying stunts – including a thrilling fire and chainsaw juggling finale.

There was also stunning demonstrations by Grantham School of Dancing (GSOD) and the Beth Cresswell School of Dance.

Grantham School of Dancing performed at the Grantham Carnival. (49809446)

The popular event was later than normal in the year after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anita Lane, a former professional dancer, runs GSOD alongside Michelle Baker, and was elated that the dancers were given an opportunity to perform live after a challenging year.

She said: “I am so immensely proud of them all. It brought a tear to my eyes especially after all the time on zoom over the past year.”

Roy Wright, chairman of the Grantham Carnival and Events Group, said he was also over the moon that the event could go ahead as planned, adding: “It was absolutely wonderful. The mere fact that we were able to put on a carnival in the first place was down to the hard work and dedication of the committee and volunteers.

“I also spoke to quite a few of the stallholders who were all pleased with the weekend - it was a small boost for them in the local economy.

“We had such a good turnout of people over both days. It just goes to show that the community will always support with these types of events.

"Everybody was saying what wonderful day it was. They were just pleased to get out and about. We saw so many families and friends chatting away and enjoying themselves.”

A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788357)

Putting on the popular event was not without its challenges though as a result of Covid-19 guidelines.

Roy added: “The paperwork and legislature was immense. It was a like a full time job in itself.”

But nothing could take away from the overall success of the weekend.

Roy added: “Our thanks go to the whole community of Grantham for all of their support.”

There was 'something for everyone' at the special NHS Thank You concert yesterday (Sunday), which paid tribute to the thousands of workers for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

People came with picnic blankets and folding chairs to Wyndham Park as they revelled in listening to live music once again.

Roy Wright, said: "Again it attracted huge crowds of people who just enjoyed the music. There was something for everyone to enjoy including choirs to big bands. It was a wonderful atmosphere and was so well supported.

A concert to thank NHS workers on day two of Grantham Carnival 2021 (49788373)

Among the audience was Amanda Garrett, from Edward Street, who was eager to attend.

She said: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer in the first lockdown, in May 2020. The NHS has been a massive part of my life.

"I wanted to come and support my friend who is singing and the NHS.

"I have seen so many people that I haven't seen for over a year. It's been lovely to catch up with people."

Lisa Combes, from Manthorpe, was listening to her daughter's father-in-law sing along with her son Jordan.

"It's a boost we all need. Even if you have no money - everything is free. It's not too busy - you feel (Covid) safe. For us all to be sitting here, having a coffee, no masks, it's brilliant."

Her daughter Isabella Adcock, who now lives in Newark, added: "Everyone had something to look forward to, you bring the dog, all the family and it's very inclusive. It's a great day and it's brilliant to see everyone back out enjoying things we have previously taken for granted."

Anne Blankley, who lives off Barrowby Road, was among the first to arrive on Sunday and set up a spot watching the stage.

"We love music and I like live music. All this time we have not been able to go anywhere so this is great."

Her friend Cathy Paxon, who works as a carer, added: "It's nice to get out and meet people. It's been all about work and now it's about living again."

Elsewhere Jordan Whitcome, and his partner Coral, were there with their daughter Iyla-Winnie, aged three.

Jordan said: "It's nice for the family. It's nice not to have the Covid restrictions and to see people back together and not having to socially distance."It's good to show appreciation for the NHS.

"My daughter likes Paw Patrol and Marshall so she liked seeing the fire engines."

As well as the music concert, there were fairground attractions for younger children and Lincolnshire Fire Aid attended with eight old-fashioned fire engines which are all in working order.

They are owned by Mick Eldred and his friend Steve Meadows who bought their first classic engine more than 30 years ago.

Mick said: "It's been a good weekend. A lot of people are interested in the engines. A lot of older generations and then a lot of little kiddies who have never seen them before. There's a lot more people than I thought would be here."

Beth Creswell School of Dance at Grantham Carnival (49775621)

Stallholders were pleased to see a constant stream of people attending on both Saturday and Sunday as they showed off their goods and causes.

Kayleigh Hughes, was manning the Magical Me Wax Melts stall. She set up her business during the first lockdown at her kitchen table with three young children at home. It has been so successful that she has now relocated to a a large shed in her parents garden.

Kayleigh sells her goods, including themed Harry Potter and Disney melts online via Facebook so the carnival weekend was a good chance to meet customers. "90 per cent of my business is online," she said. "It's great to speak to people and the concert is a nice way to thank everybody."

A few plots along Sally Rozier had her Felicity-Ann Bags and Crafts stall and was pleased the event had been set up.

She said: "When people go to the trouble of putting things on you have to go along and show your support and enjoy where you live. It's a lovely idea."

Haley Mellor, from Mellor and Co Woodcraft, said: "My cousin's a nurse and I know others who work in hospitals. It's been tough for everybody. It's nice to be supportive."

More photos from the Grantham Carnival and the NHS Thank You concert will be featured in this week's Grantham Journal.