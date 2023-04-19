A train company is to launch a new named service to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The inaugural run of LNER's Carolean Express will take place on the day of the coronation ­— May 6 ­— and will pass through Newark's Northgate Station.

It will run between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley.

The era of British history under King Charles III will be known as the Carolean era.

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing the tradition of royal recognition through our fleet of Azuma trains and services with the introduction of the Carolean Express. We know that our customers like to hear about our named services and fleet and we’re sure this new addition will prove popular.

"In our 100-year history we’ve had services to celebrate important occasions in royal history and we are proud to mark the reign of King Charles III.”

The Carolean Express will join formal service names such as Highland Chieftain and Northern Lights, which are daily services on the LNER route.

It will operate Monday to Sunday, calling at York, Darlington, Newcastle, Berwick Upon Tweed and Edinburgh Waverley.

LNER will be operating its full timetable over the Coronation Bank Holiday. Services are expected to be popular, with people heading to London for the weekend of celebrations.

Customers are advised to book in advance and reserve a seat when travelling on LNER services between May 5 and 8.