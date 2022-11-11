A 'Carols at the Bandstand' event will take place in Dysart Park, Grantham.

The event has been organised by Dysart Park Action Group to take place on Sunday, December 11, from 2pm to 4pm.

The event is free and will include Santa in his grotto which can be booked in advance. Booking details will be available soon.

The Carols at the Bandstand event will take place in Dysart Park. (60582010)

Refreshments will be provided courtesy of Grantham Baptist Church.

A spokesperson for the park action group said: "With such a difficult time for so many we wanted to do something positive for our community affordable to all.

"We have a lovely park with restored bandstand and want to make more use of it.

"We are delighted Santa will be joining us in his grotto for up to 150 lucky advanced ticket holders."

Debbie and John Duncan will play traditional Carols. Songsheets will be provided, after which a medley of popular Christmas tunes will be played.

Those Please bring your voices and your torches.

There will also be games and prizes with any funds or donations raised going to The Passage and Grantham Foodbank.

The action group says it plans to organise more events throughout the year.