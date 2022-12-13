A carol event held at a town park was a success despite bitterly cold weather.

Dysart Park Action Group's 'Carols at the Bandstand" with Santa's Grotto on Sunday December 11 was hailed as a "great success" by organisers.

The event was opened by Grantham Mayor, Councillor Graham Jeal and Pastor John Duncan.

Mayor Graham Jeal and Councillor Charmaine Morgan. (61274842)

Music was provided by John and Debbie Duncan, who played for nearly two hours despite the bitter cold and rising fog.

The choir started off with carols and then moved on to familiar Christians tunes which had the families queuing to see Santa singing and dancing.

Mrs Claus and elf Brian Monro provided certificates and Christmas fact sheets.

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274781)

Elf Ian Whittle and his helpers from Grantham Baptist Church provided refreshments throughout.

Santa's Grotto had a constant stream of visitors to the end. Gifts were donated from the Bikers Run and others.

The Mayor's Parlour and Charter Trustees Seventh Day Adventist Church members had helped collect and sort the Biker's Run gifts which were wrapped by Santa's elves and Mrs Claus.

All smiles at Dysart Park on Sunday. (61274778)

Councillor Charmaine Morgan, who was chief elf, said: "It was heart warming to see so many families have a lovely time.

"Thanks must go to everyone involved and for the families and others who came to join us despite Santa bringing weather from the North Pole with him.

"It was so important to keep the event free. All wrapped gifts left over will go back to Foodbank and to The Passage to distribute among those children unable to come."

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274811)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274814)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274817)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274820)

Carols were sung at Dysart Park on Sunday. (61274825)

Carols were sung at Dysart Park on Sunday. (61274829)

Carols were sung at Dysart Park on Sunday. (61274833)

Carols were sung at Dysart Park on Sunday. (61274836)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274839)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274786)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274789)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274792)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274795)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274805)

Carols at the Bandstand was held at Dysart Park. (61274808)

Santa's helper, Hope Morgan, said: "It was so lovely to see all those children, especially those who had come to visit Santa for the first time."

Lydia Gallagher, chair of DPAG, said: "It was a really successful event and we hope to do it again next year."