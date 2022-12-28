A carpentry business has donated gifts to three wards at Grantham Hospital.

Shaun Olivant, owner of S.A.O Carpentry & Joinery, and his wife Karen, asked Rob Dixon, a Grantham-based volunteer, to help arrange a presentation of gifts to three areas of the hospital including the A&E department, the Kingfisher Children's ward and St Barnabas Hospice.

Rob then contacted sisters at the hospital and they requested items for visitors, staff and children who attend these wards.

S.A.O Carpentry & Joinery donated gifts to wards at Grantham Hospital. (61564497)

Rob then "informed Shaun and Karen who went out with a huge shopping list", he said.

The Kingfisher ward and A&E received children's toys, Chubba lollies and sweets.

S.A.O Carpentry & Joinery donated gifts to wards at Grantham Hospital. (61564591)

For the staff on all three wards, they received drinks machines as well as biscuits and chocolates to accompany their hot drinks.

The hospice received a number of other items including pocket notebooks, pens, post-it notes, teabags, coffee, fruit tea and also Diet Coke to celebrate New Year.

S.A.O Carpentry & Joinery donated gifts to wards at Grantham Hospital. (61564596)

Rob added: "What an incredible gesture by Shaun and Karen to give this number of requested items to these three amazing departments in our home town hospital."