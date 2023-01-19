Police attended an incident in which two cars collided on the A52 near Grantham this morning.

The collision happened at Barrowby, near the A1 bridge, at around 9.30am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to a two-car collision on the A52 Barrowby at around 9.30am. No one was seriously injured and the vehicles have been recovered."

Police attended an accident on the A52. (61423674)

Traffic is now running freely along the A52 at Barrowby.