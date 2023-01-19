Cars collide on A52 near Grantham
Published: 12:04, 19 January 2023
| Updated: 12:05, 19 January 2023
Police attended an incident in which two cars collided on the A52 near Grantham this morning.
The collision happened at Barrowby, near the A1 bridge, at around 9.30am.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to a two-car collision on the A52 Barrowby at around 9.30am. No one was seriously injured and the vehicles have been recovered."
Traffic is now running freely along the A52 at Barrowby.