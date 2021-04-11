Another accident has been reported on the A607 outside Belton garden Centre earlier this evening.

A number of cars are said to have been involved. A witness says one car was seen at the side of the road and about three more appeared to have been in a collision.

This is the second accident to have happened near the exit to the garden centre recently, following the death of a motorcyclist last Sunday.

Belton Garden Centre A607 junction. Image: Google (45821995)

Liz Stephenson said on the GRACE (Grantham and Rural Areas Covid-19 Effort) Facebook page that both lanes were closed and police were on the scene, but the AA traffic website is now showing the road is open again.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.