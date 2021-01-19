Police have warned drivers to take extra care after several motorists had to be rescued from their vehicles this morning, after getting stuck in deep flood water near Grantham.

The occupants of two cars escaped after attempting to drive under a flooded railway bridge in Great Ponton as Storm Christoph continues to bring heavy rain to the area.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, urged motorists to take extra care when driving.

Flooding under the railway bridge on the High Dyke near Great Ponton. (44010983)

He tweeted: "Do not drive into any flood water. Flooding often doesn't look deep, but it is deep enough to damage your engine and likely kill your vehicle.

"Do not ignore the road closed signs. Road closed, High Dyke, Great Ponton due to flooding under the railway bridge."

Several roads in Colsterworth have also been flooded overnight.

Flooding on the Bourne Road estate. Photo: R. Mortiss (44011250)

Eyewitness photos show East Grove Road and Bourne Road estate completely submerged under water.

An amber weather warning for rain and more potential flooding remains in place across Lincolnshire until at least noon on Thursday.

Gusty winds and rain are expected today followed by heavy rain tomorrow (Wednesday) and strong winds and sleet showers on Thursday.

Flooding on the Bourne Road estate. Photo: R. Mortiss (44011264)

Flooding on the Bourne Road estate. Photo: R. Mortiss (44011262)

Flooding on the Bourne Road estate. Photo: R. Mortiss (44011254)

Photos: Sergeant Dan McCormack and R. Mortiss via Twitter.