The case against a Grantham man accused of making hundreds of indecent pictures of children has been adjourned for a trial at crown court.

Adam Mayall, aged 22, of Kinoulton Court, Grantham, is accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between May 15, 2021, and May 28, 2021 in Grantham; attempting to cause/incite a boy, aged 13 to 15, in sexual activity in Grantham between the same dates; making 101 category A indecent photographs between March 17, 2007, and June 22, 2021; making 99 indecent category C photographs of children between March 17, 2007, and June 22, 2021; making 72 indecent category B photographs between May 18, 2021, and June 22, 2021; and distributing two indecent category B photographs of children between March 13, 2021, and March 19, 2021.

The case was adjourned until the week commencing May 8, 2023, to take place at Lincoln Crown Court.

Lincoln Crown Court. (59947381)

Mayall had appeared before magistrates on November 17 when his case was sent to crown court and he was given unconditional bail.