Cases of coronavirus increase by 159 in Lincolnshire and 38 in South Kesteven in 24 hours

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard has recorded 159 new cases in Lincolnshire.

NHS England reported three deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

The number of cases in South Kesteven rose by 38 in the last 24 hours to 6,595. The number of deaths in the district since the pandemic began remains at 244.

Cases of coronavirus and deaths are rising, but at a slower rate. (44387959)

On Thursday, national cases increased by 12,057 to 4,083,242, deaths rose by 454 to 119,387, while COVID first jab numbers hit over 16.4 million.

The latest NHS England figures show that nearly 203,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 202,799 jabs have taken place between December 8 and February 14 – up by 36,828 on the previous week. There have been 199,652 first doses and 3,147 second doses.

Plans in Whitehall suggest a rapid reopening of the economy in the weeks after pupils return to classrooms on March 8, according to Sky News.

Government officials have drawn up a timetable to help work out internal plans to roll out the planned mass COVID testing regime. This suggests a desire to reopen rapidly in the weeks after schools readmit most children next month.

Face-to-face visits in care homes could resume within weeks as England’s lockdown is eased, a minister has suggested.

Care minister Helen Whately told Sky News she wants to see a return to more “normal” visits as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed and suggested residents wouldn’t need to have the second dose of their coronavirus vaccine before seeing relatives.