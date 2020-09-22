Cases of coronavirus increase by 17 in Lincolnshire

There have been 17 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire today (Tuesday) with four new cases in South Kesteven.

There have now been a total of 528 cases in South Kesteven and 3,062 in Lincolnshire.

Deaths from the virus remain at 51 in the district and at 144 in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Folder of Coronavirus covid19 2019 nCoV outbreak. (42294751)

Health bosses in the county today predicted daily numbers could rise to 500 by mid-October if numbers continued to double every seven days.

Lincolnshire Hospital bosses have also expressed concerns over the impact of a second surge of coronavirus on health services.

Nationally, cases increased by 4,926 to 403,551, while deaths increased by 37 to 41,825.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also brought in new measures today including compulsory face masks to be worn everywhere and a 10pm curfew for pub and restaurants.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed for Lincolnshire Hospitals in NHS figures.

The government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county, also showed one further death in North East Lincolnshire.