Cases of coronavirus increase by 238 in Lincolnshire as third lockdown begins

There have been 238 new coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, as the third national lockdown started.

Today (Tuesday), 12 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

There have been a total of 4,390 cases in South Kesteven. There have been 135 recorded deaths from coronavirus in the district since the pandemic began.

NHS England reported seven deaths in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 60,916 to 2,774,479, the highest daily rise since the pandemic began, while deaths rose by 830 to 76,305.

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister announced that England will go back into lockdown for the third time.

Lincolnshire should expect a difficult six weeks ahead after the “game changer” COVID mutation led to the government declaring a national lockdown until March at the earliest, say health bosses.

ULHT declared a critical incident at Lincoln County Hospital due to the “large number of patients requiring admission,” but that was stood down this afternoon.

In national news, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that a £4.6 billion grant will be given to UK businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors to support and protect jobs.

GCSE and A-level exams will not go ahead in their usual form this year with education secretary, Gavin Williamson, working with the qualifications regulator to confirm alternative arrangements.