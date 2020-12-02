Cases of coronavirus increase by 38 in South Kesteven with one more death confirmed

By James Mayer, local democracy reporter

Government figures confirm there has been an increase of 38 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in South Kesteven with one more death.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 204 new cases in Lincolnshire and 25 deaths were registered in the county. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported eight deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust. ULHT has now surpassed 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 16,170 to 1,659,256 while deaths rose by 648 to 59,699.

Lincolnshire health bosses welcomed the first UK-approved COVID-19 vaccine, which will be rolled out from next week to priority groups such as NHS workers. The leader of South Kesteven District Council urged people to be patient while the vaccine is given to medical staff and the most vulnerable as a priority.

Lincolnshire hospitals will not resume patient visits until 2021, except during Christmas. Visiting was suspended on November 5, in line with the second national lockdown, however, this won’t change despite the UK leaving lockdown on Wednesday.

The leader of South Holland District Council has apologised to his residents for “failing” to convince government to take the area out of the toughest coronavirus restrictions. Lord Gary Porter has been one of a number of council leaders in Lincolnshire arguing that it was unfair for the whole of the county to begin in tier three restrictions due to the differences in infection rates across districts.

Matt Hancock has announced a new chapter for COVID-19 with the launch of the Pfizer vaccine from next week. The health secretary said in the House of Commons today that the vaccine is “particularly challenging to deploy” due to its storage temperature of -70℃.

Later in the evening Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there would still be some months before everyone could get a jab. He acknowledged that would mean “continued hardship” and it will “continue to be tough” for some sectors until the vaccine is deployed.

“Our plan does rely on all of us continuing to make sacrifices to protect those we love so please continue to follow the rules where you live, remember, had hands, face, space, and if you live in a tier three area where community testing will be made available, please take part in that.

“Together, these steps are, for now, the surest way to protect yourselves, and those you love, and by reducing the transmission of the virus, help de-escalate your area to a lower level of restrictions.”