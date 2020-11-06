Cases of coronavirus increase by 47 in 24 hours in South Kesteven

There were 300 news cases of coronavirus in 24 hours in Lincolnshire confirmed yesterday and an increase of 47 in South Kesteven.

The increases take the number of cases overall to 8,460 in Lincolnshire and 1,497 in South Kesteven.

There were a record 643 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42936645)

The government’s figures also showed two new deaths in Lincolnshire with one new death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

In a further press conference on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation there was “light at the end of the tunnel” and that the lockdown would make a “real impact”.

He spoke of “shared goals” and “joint efforts” adding “together we can get through this”.

Mr Johnson also announced £15million extra funding to help councils protect rough sleepers.

Wearing face masks in communal areas and corridors is now compulsory for pupils and teachers in all of England’s secondary schools and colleges.

Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable Bill Skelly has said he is confident the county will come out of the coronavirus lockdown stronger if people comply with government guidance and rules.

Temporary Chief Supt Paul Timmins, the Tactical Coordinating Group Chair of the Lincolnshire COVID-19 LRF response, said: “Largely overall, Lincolnshire has not had any issues in last minute shopping or drinking and has been largely peaceful.”

He said people mainly behaved themselves and that there were currently “no real concerns” — however added: “It’s very early days into this lockdown.”

The LRF will focus on making sure advice was clear and working on supporting mental health across the county as people again face isolation.

Earlier on Thursday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the government’s furlough scheme will be extended across the UK until the end of March.

Mr Sunak told the Commons it will pay up to 80 per cent of a person’s wage up to £2,500 a month. A review of the policy will take place in January.

October ended with 7,132 cases for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.

Nationally on Thursday, cases increased by 24,141 to 1,123,197, while deaths rose by 378 to 48,120.