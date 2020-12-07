Cases of coronavirus increase by 590 in Lincolnshire over the weekend

Government figures today (Monday) show there were 590 new cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The figures also show 21 more residents in Lincolnshire have died of the virus. These are deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.

Cases in South Kesteven have increased by 71 since Friday taking the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,638. There has been a total of 85 deaths from the virus in the district, an increase of four since Friday.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (43422248)

The total number of deaths since the pandemic started has now reached 1,011 in Greater Lincolnshire. Cases for December now stand at 2,214 so far, up from 1,494 on Friday.

NHS England reported 32 new hospital deaths over the weekend in Greater Lincolnshire, 11 of them at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service.

Nationally, cases increased by 32,810 to 1,723,242, while deaths rose by 628 to 61,245 over the weekend.

Over the weekend, government and health bosses confirmed United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust would be one of the first hubs for the Pfizer vaccine. They said distribution of the initial wave of vaccines would take place from Tuesday.

Four million doses of the vaccine will be delivered in the UK alone this month, NHS leaders have said.

NHS England’s medical director has warned that this will be the largest and most complex vaccination campaign in the country’s history, with celebrities and members of the royal family voicing their support for the programme.