Cases of coronavirus rise by 35 in South Kesteven in the past 24 hours

There have been 285 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Lincolnshire and 35 in South Kesteven.

This takes the total number of cases to 8,745 in the county and to 1,532 in the district.

There has been an increase of 10 cases in Rutland, taking the total during the pandemic to 368.

NHS England today (Friday) also reported four new deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

This week saw new lockdown measures introduced Thursday, putting Lincolnshire under the same lockdown measures as the rest of the country.

It had previously been in the lowest tier due to its low numbers and infection rate.

The government’s furlough scheme has been extended across the UK until the end of March.

Thursday’s figures saw a record 643 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire.

However, despite the surge in the number of cases this week, health bosses remained unconcerned and said Lincolnshire’s infection rate is still low with some areas actually dropping in numbers.

Friday also saw confirmation of Lincolnshire’s first COVID wardens. The officers will be tasked to ensure businesses in West Lindsey are COVID-secure, but will not have powers to take enforcement action. Other districts have money to make similar moves soon.

Nationally on Friday, cases increased by 23,287 to 1,146,484, while deaths rose by 355 to 48,475.