Cases of Covid-19 are confirmed at residential home for the elderly near Grantham

The county council has confirmed a number of cases of Covid-19 at a village residential home for the elderly near Grantham.

Lincolnshire County Council says there are cases of coronavirus at Caythorpe Residential Home, based in the High Street, although it has not confirmed how many.

Tony McGinty, consultant in public health with the council, said: "There have been a number of confirmed cases at the home in Caythorpe, and we are working with them to manage the situation.

Caythorpe Residential Home. (43026812)

"We have provided detailed advice and support to the team there, and are making daily calls to monitor the situation.

"Sadly, there has been a rise in cases in Lincolnshire over the last few weeks, including some in care homes.

"We are all working hard to find these cases quickly and take the appropriate action to reduce the potential spread of the virus, protecting our communities."

The Journal has contacted the home and waiting for a statement.