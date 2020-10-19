There have been 215 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincolnshire this weekend.

There has been an increase of 37 confirmed cases in South Kesteven, taking the total number of cases in the district so far to 948.

There have been no further deaths confirmed from Covid-19 in the district but United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has confirmed one more death in one of its hospitals.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42642086)

However, the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, has confirmed the deaths of three more Lincolnshire residents, taking the total to 291.

Nationally, cases increased to 722,409 while deaths jumped to 43,646.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk which means it has no extra restrictions on top of those nationwide.

Nearly half of the country has been moved into the higher tiers, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he won’t yet put the country into a second national lockdown — despite claims over the weekend the number of areas in higher alert statuses was “national lockdown by the backdoor”.