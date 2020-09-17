Cases of Covid-19 increase by 26 in Lincolnshire

There were 26 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

There have now been a total of 504 cases confirmed in South Kesteven, an increase of 13 since the weekend.

The total number of cases in Lincolnshire so far is 2,954, an increase of 26 on the previous day.

Coronavirus stock pic (42252200)

Nationally, cases increased by 3,991 to 378,219 cases on Tuesday, while deaths increased by 20 to 41,684.

There were no further hospital deaths confirmed for the Greater Lincolnshire regions in NHS figures or the government’s own tally, which also includes deaths outside of hospitals or outside the county.

The number of deaths in South Kesteven remains at 51 and in Lincolnshire 267. The number of deaths confirmed in hospitals run by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is 144.