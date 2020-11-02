Cases of Covid-19 increase by 29 in South Kesteven in 24 hours

There has been an increase of 29 cases of Covid-19 in South Kesteven in the past 24 hours.

The number of cases confirmed during the pandemic in the district now stands at 1,399. The number of deaths remains at 55.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 186 cases in Lincolnshire, an increase of .

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42936645)

The data, which include deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, also showed seven new deaths including three residents in Lincolnshire, and two each in North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

NHS figures figures on Monday reported two more deaths in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

The weekend saw a record rise in coronavirus cases across Greater Lincolnshire as the Prime Minister announced new lockdown measures from Thursday.

October ended with 7,132 for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.

Nationally on Monday, cases increased by 18,950 to 1,053,864, while deaths rose by 136 to 46,853.

The new measures include: